$23.38 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the lowest is $21.29 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $23.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $125.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $188.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $244.76 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $852.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

NKTR traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $20.66.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

