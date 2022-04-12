$24.31 Million in Sales Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) to report $24.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.05 million and the lowest is $16.57 million. ProPhase Labs posted sales of $15.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year sales of $60.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.93 million to $67.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProPhase Labs.

PRPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,896. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $125.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.01. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

