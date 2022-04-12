$25.54 Million in Sales Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will post sales of $25.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.43 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $19.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $106.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.27 million to $108.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $119.18 million, with estimates ranging from $110.14 million to $128.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPVG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,413. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

