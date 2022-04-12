$27.10 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will report sales of $27.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.06 million. Conifer reported sales of $26.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $113.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.91 million to $118.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.73 million, with estimates ranging from $114.59 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

