$3.26 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) to announce $3.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Liquidia posted sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $16.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $22.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.90 million, with estimates ranging from $27.80 million to $90.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

LQDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Liquidia by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 518,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia by 840.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 376,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $330.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.13. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

