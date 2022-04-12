$3.30 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.86 and the lowest is $2.04. Novavax reported earnings of ($3.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of $22.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.08 to $29.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $22.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.61. 69,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.34. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.14.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Novavax by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

