$3.45 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) to announce $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the highest is $3.51. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $3.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after buying an additional 288,394 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $84,014,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $406.96 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $368.78 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

