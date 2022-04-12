$3.82 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TELGet Rating) will report $3.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.83 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $15.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $17.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.32. 46,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.04 and its 200-day moving average is $147.67. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

