$3.93 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) to post $3.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.00 million. ReneSola reported sales of $22.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $111.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $115.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.52 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $143.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ReneSola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ReneSola by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ReneSola by 178.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ReneSola by 113.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,766. The company has a market cap of $389.21 million, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.66. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

