$309.83 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) to post $309.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.79 million and the lowest is $309.00 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $303.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,751 shares of company stock worth $290,614. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,146,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,538 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 72.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,267 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 970,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

