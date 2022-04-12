$408.02 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $408.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.04 million and the lowest is $408.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $363.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kforce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.31. 71,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,211. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

