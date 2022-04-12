$480.80 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) to post $480.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.00 million and the lowest is $474.10 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $426.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

EWBC stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 236,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

