$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) to announce $5.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. Banco Bradesco posted sales of $5.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year sales of $20.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $20.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.40 billion to $22.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banco Bradesco.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBD. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,538,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,554,684. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.