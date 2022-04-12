$5.93 EPS Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $5.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $25.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $25.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $29.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.10 to $32.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.67.

Shares of AMP opened at $290.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 447.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,435,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

