$6.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.47 billion and the lowest is $6.40 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $25.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.63 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $27.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

