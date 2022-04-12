$667.25 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will report sales of $667.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $696.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $638.50 million. SkyWest reported sales of $534.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James cut their price target on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

