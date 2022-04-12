$695.63 Million in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will post $695.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.98 million and the highest is $718.27 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $749.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.
In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,198,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,565 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE BKD traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,632. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.55.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
