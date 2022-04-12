$744.69 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) will report $744.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.77 million and the lowest is $724.00 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $692.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.
Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.
Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.
Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.
