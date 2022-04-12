$744.69 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) will report $744.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.77 million and the lowest is $724.00 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $692.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

ATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

About Allegheny Technologies (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.