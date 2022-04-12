$83.01 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) to report sales of $83.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $90.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $426.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $435.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $513.83 million, with estimates ranging from $501.90 million to $522.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 857,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 57.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 4.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 13.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 70.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

