$84.78 Million in Sales Expected for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) will report sales of $84.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Root’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the lowest is $69.50 million. Root reported sales of $68.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full-year sales of $301.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.70 million to $384.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $247.81 million, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Root.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of ROOT remained flat at $$1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,839,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Root has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $457.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.14.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 177,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

