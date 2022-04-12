$861.73 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $861.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $854.70 million and the highest is $867.30 million. Twilio reported sales of $589.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

Shares of TWLO traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.68. The stock had a trading volume of 48,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,829. Twilio has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.94. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $2,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

