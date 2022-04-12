$9.59 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) to report sales of $9.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.54 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $70.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.04 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $105.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,761,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 455,540 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $554.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

