$98.22 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will report $98.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.10 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $96.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $386.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $388.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $413.33 million, with estimates ranging from $409.99 million to $417.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

CSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti upped their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of CSV stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $787.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69. Carriage Services has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $66.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

