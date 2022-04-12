$98.37 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will post sales of $98.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.80 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $98.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $400.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.13 million to $410.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $409.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.04 million to $425.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 3.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.