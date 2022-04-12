A.G. BARR’s (BAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 595 ($7.75) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded A.G. BARR to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 588.40 ($7.67).

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 542 ($7.06) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR has a 52-week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 513.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 512. The firm has a market capitalization of £607.20 million and a PE ratio of 21.85.

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($25,902.74). Insiders have bought 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,893 over the last 90 days.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

