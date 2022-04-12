Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $150.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of ABT opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.56.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

