Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 22,500 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.70. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $149.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APPN. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Appian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Appian by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.