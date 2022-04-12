Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AABVF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Aberdeen International has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
About Aberdeen International (Get Rating)
