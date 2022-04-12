Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

ACTG opened at $4.53 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $3,435,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the third quarter worth $2,464,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,778,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,859,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 270,788 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the third quarter worth $1,234,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

