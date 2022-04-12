Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of ASO opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $394,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

