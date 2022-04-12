ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider James Kihara Sells 1,025 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, James Kihara sold 359 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $8,544.20.

ACAD traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.62. 1,202,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,988. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 619,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,165,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 355,077 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

