Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $11.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

ACN opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

