accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 828 ($10.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £341.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 570 ($7.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 750.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 814.79.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

