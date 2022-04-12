Accretion Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 19th (NASDAQ:ENERU)

Accretion Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 19th. Accretion Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ENERU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Accretion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $571,000.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business involved in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

