Accretion Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ENERU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 19th

Accretion Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 19th. Accretion Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of ENERU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Accretion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,000.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business involved in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

