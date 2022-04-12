AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

