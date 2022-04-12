Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AVHIU)

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:AVHIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 13th. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

AVHIU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Get Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVHIU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clark, New Jersey.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.