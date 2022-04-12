Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:AVHIU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:AVHIU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 13th. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ AVHIU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000.

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clark, New Jersey.

