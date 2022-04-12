Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
