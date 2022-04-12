Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

