ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

