ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (ACSAY)
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.