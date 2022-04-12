Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $12.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

AYI stock opened at $168.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.90 and a 200-day moving average of $197.66.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

