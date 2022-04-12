Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) to report ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 681.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of AFIB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 261.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 996,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 320,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 133,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

