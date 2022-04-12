Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Update

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 1,233.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ATRX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,253. Adhera Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

