Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Update

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 1,233.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS ATRX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,253. Adhera Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adhera Therapeutics (ATRX)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adhera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.