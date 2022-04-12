adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €190.00 by Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective from Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($369.57) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €359.00 ($390.22) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €297.50 ($323.37).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock traded down €5.20 ($5.65) on Tuesday, hitting €202.40 ($220.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,750 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €216.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €248.14. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a one year high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.