Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. Adient has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

