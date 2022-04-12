Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $434.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.24.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

