ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the security and automation business’ stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

ADT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. 67,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,045. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $9,487,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,112,468 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $59,816,000 after purchasing an additional 224,351 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,376 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

