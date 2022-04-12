Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adtalem’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Although continued COVID-related headwinds have been impacting Adtalem’s post licensure nursing programs, its strategic focus, significant scale, and the synergies of the recent Walden acquisition have positioned the company well in helping employers across the healthcare industry meet their critical workforce talent needs. Walden’s on-campus and hybrid educational offerings, high-quality online education along with diversified healthcare workforce complement Adtalem’s strength as a leading healthcare workforce solutions provider. However, apart from pandemic-related woes, higher cost of educational and student services as well as administrative expense have been impacting Adtalem.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. 609,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

