Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $111.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $144.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.41.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.