Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $111.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $144.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.41.
AMD opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.
In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
