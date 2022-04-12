Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $907.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $907.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $885.59 million to $929.88 million. Advantage Solutions posted sales of $791.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

ADV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

In related news, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,797.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,556. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.42. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

